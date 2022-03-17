×

PODCAST | Government's failures are to blame for tensions between locals and foreigners, say commentators

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
17 March 2022 - 18:06
Dudula Movement members demand IDs from foreign nationals near the Pan Africa Shopping Centre in Alexandra.
Dudula Movement members demand IDs from foreign nationals near the Pan Africa Shopping Centre in Alexandra.
Image: Thulani Mbele

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly we talk matters immigration, more specifically the activities of the group calling itself Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement, which has been campaigning against what they call “illegal foreign traders” and the employment of undocumented foreign workers.

This week our host Mike Siluma is joined by Shenilla Mohamed, executive director of Amnesty International SA, Prof Rothney Tshaka, director of the School of Humanities at  Unisa, and Naledi Shange, a senior Sunday Times journalist, who has been following the Dudula Movement closely.

