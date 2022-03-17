Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Government's failures are to blame for tensions between locals and foreigners, say commentators
17 March 2022 - 18:06
This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly we talk matters immigration, more specifically the activities of the group calling itself Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement, which has been campaigning against what they call “illegal foreign traders” and the employment of undocumented foreign workers.
Join the discussion:
This week our host Mike Siluma is joined by Shenilla Mohamed, executive director of Amnesty International SA, Prof Rothney Tshaka, director of the School of Humanities at Unisa, and Naledi Shange, a senior Sunday Times journalist, who has been following the Dudula Movement closely.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm