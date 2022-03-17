PODCAST | Government's failures are to blame for tensions between locals and foreigners, say commentators

This week our host Mike Siluma is joined by Shenilla Mohamed, executive director of Amnesty International SA, Prof Rothney Tshaka, director of the School of Humanities at Unisa, and Naledi Shange, a senior Sunday Times journalist, who has been following the Dudula Movement closely.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm