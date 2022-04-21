WATCH LIVE | Thandi Modise leads justice crime prevention and security cluster media briefing
21 April 2022 - 12:01
The justice, crime prevention and security cluster of ministers, led by minister of defence and military veterans Thandi Modise, will brief media on plans to restore order in municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and other provinces affected by floods.
TimesLIVE
