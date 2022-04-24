'Leave that stuff and fix SA' — Here's what Mzansi is saying about Ramaphosa and Zelenskyy's phone call
President Cyril Ramaphosa's long-awaited phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was met with mixed responses online.
Ramaphosa confirmed the call via Twitter on Thursday, saying he discussed the “conflict” between Ukraine and Russia, lives lost since it started earlier this year and its effect on the global community.
Some questioned what the implications of Ramaphosa's call would be, while others said the president needed to focus on domestic issues such as load-shedding and shoddy service delivery.
Others said the call between the two leaders was long overdue.
Earlier this month, SA abstained from voting in favour of suspending Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council over its invasion of Ukraine, a decision condemned by some politicians and members of the public who said SA should have voted in favour of the resolution.
The department of international relations and co-operation said SA's stance was that the two countries need to resolve their differences through mediation and dialogue.
A total of 24 countries voted against the resolution, 58, including SA, abstained and 93 countries voted in favour of the resolution.
URGENT🚨— UN News (@UN_News_Centre) April 7, 2022
The UN General Assembly votes to suspend Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council @UN_HRC
In favor: 93
Abstained: 58
Against: 24 pic.twitter.com/6EavdZJspc
Weeks later, Ramaphosa said the leaders discussed the effect of the war on the global community.
We agree on the need for a negotiated end to the conflict which has impacted Ukraine’s place in global supply chains, including its position as a major exporter of food to our continent. President Zelenskyy anticipates closer relations with Africa in future.— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 21, 2022
Zelenskyy was first to confirm the call on Wednesday, saying the two leaders discussed Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion, the threat of a global food crisis and deepening relations with SA and co-operation within international organisations.
Провів телефонну розмову з @CyrilRamaphosa. Розповів про наш спротив російській агресії. Обговорили загрозу глобальної продовольчої кризи, поглиблення відносин з ПАР та взаємодію в межах міжнародних організацій.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 20, 2022
Here are some of reactions to the call:
We don’t care Dude!! Leave that stuff and fix potholes, load shedding, people devastated by floods, unemployment I could go on https://t.co/O3D3yuaLh5— Captain (@Captain_Champu) April 22, 2022
What's the implication of this to south Africa please?? https://t.co/hoxlVGahU3— Ola🍾 (@Olatycoon) April 21, 2022
But you abstained from voting against Russia. Is that not a bit two faced https://t.co/Cso31eWyun— Doll (@doll747) April 21, 2022
Did you apologise for you shameful behaviour and kowtowing to Russia? https://t.co/W9hpP05aPT— rachelirvine (@rachelirvine) April 21, 2022
Whatever you discussed was in your personal capacity, ungasifaki asomblief. https://t.co/1G1bJjetHX— Kobe🇿🇦🇷🇺 (@ronnie_kobe88) April 21, 2022
Charity begins at home, first fix the mess at Eskom then solve the crime problem and influx of illegal immigrants and the deteriorating infrastructure. https://t.co/BnCPD8ZNKc— The Furr (@Furkies) April 21, 2022
