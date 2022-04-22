FLOOD UPDATES | First came the KZN floods, now comes the deluge of insurance claims

April 22 2022 - 06:00

Hell or high water: Vaal Dam overflow floods businesses downriver

Homes and camping resorts in some areas around the Vaal Dam are experiencing floods of their own, with the water levels rising to 115% on Wednesday and the opening up of eight sluice gates.

Henning Vosloo, who lives 22km outside Parys downriver, said his cabin was under water.

“It started rising over the weekend and on Monday we evacuated our cabin. Then the water was still just on the bottom room but yesterday [Wednesday] morning, it went over the bottom rooms and started getting to the top side of the cabin,” he said.