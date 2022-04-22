FLOOD UPDATES | First came the KZN floods, now comes the deluge of insurance claims
April 22 2022 - 06:10
First came the KZN floods, now comes the deluge of insurance claims
The worst flooding in 35 years, a severe shortage of loss adjusters and the ongoing inaccessibility of many damaged or destroyed properties has created the perfect storm for insurance claim delays.
Durban-based property management company Independent Estate Agents of Africa sent a letter to the trustees and body corporate members of its portfolio of properties this week, warning them of significant delays in claims handling.
April 22 2022 - 06:00
Hell or high water: Vaal Dam overflow floods businesses downriver
Homes and camping resorts in some areas around the Vaal Dam are experiencing floods of their own, with the water levels rising to 115% on Wednesday and the opening up of eight sluice gates.
Henning Vosloo, who lives 22km outside Parys downriver, said his cabin was under water.
“It started rising over the weekend and on Monday we evacuated our cabin. Then the water was still just on the bottom room but yesterday [Wednesday] morning, it went over the bottom rooms and started getting to the top side of the cabin,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.