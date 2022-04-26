Parliament establishes special committee to oversee flood relief & rebuilding

Parliament has established a special committee to oversee the implementation of flood relief measures and rebuilding in flood-devastated KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape.

The two houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, in separate plenary sessions on Tuesday unanimously adopted motions to establish the joint ad hoc committee.

Tabling the motion in the National Assembly, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the committee will oversee the response and implementation of relief measures by the government.

It will also confer with other committees that have a direct interest in the events, to facilitate co-ordinated oversight and exercise its powers, including those to summon any person to appear and give evidence and to produce documents.

Majodina said the committee will also engage relevant government departments and entities to assess the overall impact of the damage, response and relief measures by the government.

The committee will be made up of 20 members — 11 from the National Assembly, a majority of whom will be from the ANC, and nine NCOP delegates.