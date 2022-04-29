×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Exposé or just factionalism at play? SA reacts to part 4 of state capture report

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
29 April 2022 - 13:42
Former president Jacob Zuma is implicated in part 4 of the state capture report, which claims he 'would do anything' to help the Gupta family. File image.
Former president Jacob Zuma is implicated in part 4 of the state capture report, which claims he 'would do anything' to help the Gupta family. File image.
Image: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the latest volume of the state capture inquiry report.

The fourth part of the report, which looks at the capture of Eskom and the Free State’s R1bn housing project, was released on Friday morning.

Former president Jacob Zuma is heavily implicated in the report, with inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo claiming Zuma “would do anything” to help the Gupta family capture the state.

President Zuma readily opened the doors for the Guptas to go into the owned enterprises and help themselves to the money and assets of the people of SA
Chief justice and state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo 

“Central to the Guptas’ scheme of state capture was President Zuma, who the Guptas must have identified at a very early stage as somebody whose character was such that they could use him against the people of SA, his own country and his own government to advance their own business interests — and President Zuma readily opened the doors for the Guptas to go into the state-owned enterprises and help themselves to the money and assets of the people of SA.”

Zondo claimed Zuma was willing to hire and fire at the family’s request.

The report alleged the National Treasury, under the leadership of former finance ministers Pravin Gordhan and later Nhlanhla Nene, resisted several attempts by Zuma and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni to commit wrongdoing.

It said this did not endear them to the president or some in the cabinet.

“It is almost a miracle that the National Treasury was saved from the tentacles of the Guptas. I shudder to think what would have happened to this country if President Zuma was not forced to move Mr Des van Rooyen and his advisers out of the National Treasury, and if Mr Van Rooyen and his advisers had been allowed to continue in the National Treasury,” the report states.

Many took to social media to share their thoughts about the findings.

"We're tired of this nonsensical facade, still no conviction after all the money spent. There was no state capture, just warring factions coming after each other," claimed one user.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

LISTEN | Eskom reviewing damning state capture report, wants 'miscreants' brought to book

Eskom has set up a team to review the latest state capture report, which found that former president Jacob Zuma played a key role in helping the ...
News
1 hour ago

State capture report: Free State’s R1bn housing project was ‘dismal failure’

The manner in which the Free State provincial government, through the department of human settlements, handled its R1bn housing project was a “dismal ...
Politics
2 hours ago

What’s in it? 11 stories about part 4 of the state capture report you need to read

Want a summary of what the fourth part of the state capture report says? Check out these articles.
Politics
2 hours ago

Find a way to get corruption-accused Free State officials to pay back the money — Zondo report

State capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended the government seek legal opinion on how to recover the R255m of public ...
Politics
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC to urge farmers to donate land for redistribution Politics
  2. Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug Politics

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa