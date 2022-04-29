Exposé or just factionalism at play? SA reacts to part 4 of state capture report
South Africans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the latest volume of the state capture inquiry report.
The fourth part of the report, which looks at the capture of Eskom and the Free State’s R1bn housing project, was released on Friday morning.
Former president Jacob Zuma is heavily implicated in the report, with inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo claiming Zuma “would do anything” to help the Gupta family capture the state.
President Zuma readily opened the doors for the Guptas to go into the owned enterprises and help themselves to the money and assets of the people of SAChief justice and state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo
“Central to the Guptas’ scheme of state capture was President Zuma, who the Guptas must have identified at a very early stage as somebody whose character was such that they could use him against the people of SA, his own country and his own government to advance their own business interests — and President Zuma readily opened the doors for the Guptas to go into the state-owned enterprises and help themselves to the money and assets of the people of SA.”
Zondo claimed Zuma was willing to hire and fire at the family’s request.
The report alleged the National Treasury, under the leadership of former finance ministers Pravin Gordhan and later Nhlanhla Nene, resisted several attempts by Zuma and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni to commit wrongdoing.
It said this did not endear them to the president or some in the cabinet.
“It is almost a miracle that the National Treasury was saved from the tentacles of the Guptas. I shudder to think what would have happened to this country if President Zuma was not forced to move Mr Des van Rooyen and his advisers out of the National Treasury, and if Mr Van Rooyen and his advisers had been allowed to continue in the National Treasury,” the report states.
Many took to social media to share their thoughts about the findings.
"We're tired of this nonsensical facade, still no conviction after all the money spent. There was no state capture, just warring factions coming after each other," claimed one user.
Stand out quote:— Lebo Diseko (@lebo_diseko) April 29, 2022
"Central to the Guptas’ scheme of state capture was
President Zuma who the Guptas must have identified at a very early stage as somebody whose character was such that they could use him against the people of South Africa...to advance their own business interests" https://t.co/X6lwuy69tU
"Likely" we want people to be held account and speculations won't resolve any corruptions linked with the so called state capture.— Fighter Lorenzo (@mluja84) April 29, 2022
Latest Zondo Report: “The question that the people of SA are entitled to ask is: where was the ANC? What were they doing? Were they aware of everything but lacked the courage to stop President Zuma and his friends? Were they looking the other way?” The ANC = state capture.— Leon Schreiber (@Leon_Schreib) April 29, 2022
State Capture report 4 on Eskom released today .....tjoo tjooo tjoo..😏🙄 pic.twitter.com/0x6wdJW0WG— Colman (@PhotoColman) April 29, 2022
It's quite strange that the whole state capture revolved around Zuma. Shrek as his deputy is innocent of everything that happened pertaining to the state capture saga. How's it all this possible and realistic?— Njhombo Chukwu (@ChukwuTirzah) April 29, 2022
