Exposé or just factionalism at play? SA reacts to part 4 of state capture report

“Central to the Guptas’ scheme of state capture was President Zuma, who the Guptas must have identified at a very early stage as somebody whose character was such that they could use him against the people of SA, his own country and his own government to advance their own business interests — and President Zuma readily opened the doors for the Guptas to go into the state-owned enterprises and help themselves to the money and assets of the people of SA.”

Zondo claimed Zuma was willing to hire and fire at the family’s request.

The report alleged the National Treasury, under the leadership of former finance ministers Pravin Gordhan and later Nhlanhla Nene, resisted several attempts by Zuma and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni to commit wrongdoing.

It said this did not endear them to the president or some in the cabinet.

“It is almost a miracle that the National Treasury was saved from the tentacles of the Guptas. I shudder to think what would have happened to this country if President Zuma was not forced to move Mr Des van Rooyen and his advisers out of the National Treasury, and if Mr Van Rooyen and his advisers had been allowed to continue in the National Treasury,” the report states.

Many took to social media to share their thoughts about the findings.

"We're tired of this nonsensical facade, still no conviction after all the money spent. There was no state capture, just warring factions coming after each other," claimed one user.