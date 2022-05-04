×

Politics

'A solid voice for students' — ActionSA’s student body wins sixth SRC presidency

04 May 2022 - 13:30
Herman Mashaba's ActionSA is expanding.
Herman Mashaba's ActionSA is expanding.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA’s student body, the Students’ Chapter, announced on Tuesday it won its sixth student representative council (SRC) presidency after last month’s elections at the Tshwane North College. 

Students’ Chapter head of students Thabo Malosi said Kamogelo Maswanganyi was elected the first woman SRC president-general while other Students' Chapter members were elected as secretary-general, treasurer-general and deputy secretary-general.

The elections were held at the institution last Thursday where 35 SRC members cast their votes. 

As the chapter national executive council, we convey our congratulations to the newly elected president-general and her council.

“We believe that under her leadership the student body of Tshwane North College will reach even greater heights. We are confident they will become a solid voice for the students and hold the institution’s management and the department of higher education accountable,” said Malosi.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to get additional comment from Maswanganyi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. 

