ANC rejects DA proposal for parliament to start dealing with Zondo reports

The ANC has rejected a suggestion by the DA for parliament to start processing the state capture commission reports, especially the sections pertaining to the institution and its oversight role.

DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube proposed on Thursday that instead of waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to table the final Zondo report, parliament should move to address matters identified in the reports that are already published and which relate to parliament.

In her submission to the National Assembly programming committee, Gwarube noted that speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula circulated a timeline or a process document on how parliament will deal in broad terms with the Zondo report once Ramaphosa tables it.

Ramaphosa has, upon receiving the final Zondo report, about four months to table a plan in parliament on how he will deal with Zondo’s recommendations.

Gwarube said Ramaphosa would table a report with an action plan as it pertains to the functions of the executive.

“But now what we are seeing is that there are sections of the [latest] report which pertain to the functions of parliament, or at least where parliament would have erred or where there are gaps in parliament.”