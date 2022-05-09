×

Politics

Clean sweep for Mabuyane slate

09 May 2022 - 12:26
Oscar Mabuyane on the last day of the ANC conference in East London.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Oscar Mabuyane has retained the ANC Eastern Cape’s chairmanship with a win against contender Babalo Madikizela.

Mlungisi Mvoko won the position of deputy chairperson against Xolile Nkompela. Mvoko was on Mabuyane’s slate.

Lulama Ngcukayitobi won the most votes for provincial secretary against Terris Ntuthu, who was on Madikizela’s slate.

Helen Sauls-August won against Weziwe Tikana for deputy secretary. Tikana was on the Madikizela slate.

Mlungisi Williams beat Andile Lungisa, who was on the Madikizela slate, for the position of provincial treasurer.

