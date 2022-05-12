×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Africa committed to achieving 70% vaccine coverage, Ramaphosa tells global Covid-19 summit

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
12 May 2022 - 22:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday attended the the second global Covid-19 summit at the invitation of US president Joe Biden.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday attended the the second global Covid-19 summit at the invitation of US president Joe Biden.
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the international community to ensure that solidarity and equity underpin the next phase of the world’s management of the pandemic.

“This means that vaccines produced in Africa must be procured for Africa’s people. This is vital for the continent’s health security now and into the future,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during the second global Covid-19 summit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

Speaking in his capacity as the AU champion on Covid-19 vaccines, Ramaphosa said as the world works towards “swift economic recovery”, there was a threat of new waves and the emergence of new variants.

“To avoid a return to the catastrophic early days of the pandemic, we need to get many more people across the world vaccinated. We need to expand access to testing and treatment,” he said.

US helped raise $3.1bn for global pandemic response, but much more needed

The US helped raise more than $3.1bn (about R50bn) in commitments to the international pandemic response before the second global Covid-19 summit, ...
News
9 hours ago

He warned countries to be better prepared for future health crises.

“SA therefore supports the formation of the financial intermediary fund as a mechanism to finance global health security,” he said.

He added that the global health recovery will not be inclusive as long as millions of people in developing economies remained unvaccinated. “Africa has one of the world’s lowest vaccination rates at 16% and coverage in low-income countries is still under 13%. As African leaders, we are committed to achieving 70% vaccine coverage through mass campaigns across the continent.”

He told world leaders that “we continue to advocate for a TRIPS waiver in the WTO to improve global access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics”.

“To get more life-saving vaccines to those in need, SA is donating 5-million doses of Pfizer vaccine and 10-million doses of the J&J vaccine to other African countries.”

SA has contributed $10m  to the global fund and plans to contribute financial support to the ACT-Accelerator.

“To address low testing rates, AU member states have committed to a target of 200 million SARS-COV-2 tests by the end of 2022. At the same time, we will be implementing the Africa CDC's Enhanced Surveillance Strategy for community-based testing, wastewater testing and sentinel surveillance,” said Ramaphosa.

Africa CDC urges Covid-19 vaccine buyers to order from SA's Aspen

Africa's top public health body urged all those purchasing Covid-19 vaccines for the continent to place orders with SA's Aspen Pharmacare , saying ...
News
1 week ago

Furthermore, he said, the AU summit in February endorsed a common agenda for manufacturing vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, therapeutics and health products on the continent.

The continent’s largest Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant opened in SA last year, and mRNA hubs for tech transfer have been opened in SA, Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia, Kenya and Nigeria.

“However, this progress may be reversed because international agencies are not buying vaccines from Africa, even those destined for African countries.

“This must change. Multilateral agencies and philanthropists need to be procuring vaccines and boosters from African manufacturers to ensure the developing capabilities on the continent are retained,” said Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Aspen Pharmacare says lack of Covid-19 vaccine orders threatens accessibility for SA and the continent

If the Covid-19 vaccines production line is shut down, this could see the continent scramble for vaccines as it did in the initial stages of the ...
News
6 days ago

SA tries to give away millions of Covid-19 doses to save them from scrapheap

Demand for Covid jabs has slumped so dramatically that the health department has stopped ordering fresh supplies, is trying to give its stockpile ...
News
4 days ago

African nations seeking Egypt’s locally made vaccine, firm says

Egypt is readying to export locally made Covid-19 vaccines to African nations, looking to position itself as a hub for inoculations on the continent ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  2. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  3. Big boost for Cyril as Eastern Cape backs him for second term Politics
  4. ‘I am not a fugitive,’ says former Botswana president Ian Khama Politics

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail