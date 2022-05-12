Africa committed to achieving 70% vaccine coverage, Ramaphosa tells global Covid-19 summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the international community to ensure that solidarity and equity underpin the next phase of the world’s management of the pandemic.

“This means that vaccines produced in Africa must be procured for Africa’s people. This is vital for the continent’s health security now and into the future,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during the second global Covid-19 summit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

Speaking in his capacity as the AU champion on Covid-19 vaccines, Ramaphosa said as the world works towards “swift economic recovery”, there was a threat of new waves and the emergence of new variants.

“To avoid a return to the catastrophic early days of the pandemic, we need to get many more people across the world vaccinated. We need to expand access to testing and treatment,” he said.