Freedom of speech or 'lunacy'? Six reactions to AfriForum's old SA flag appeal

Defence lawyers for lobby group AfriForum ruffled feathers on Wednesday when they argued before the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein that people who display the old SA flag must be allowed to express their reasons for doing so before the display can be regarded as hate speech.

The group is arguing against a 2020 order by the equality court that displaying the flag constitutes hate speech, discrimination and harassment.

The matter was brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation after AfriForum and other organisations displayed the old flag during protests against the murders of farmers in 2017.

The group says though its members do not display the old flag, the blanket ban “set a dangerous precedent that anything causing offence can and should be banned, even if there is no call for violence or to cause imminent harm”.

Its campaign officer Ernst Van Zyl said the law should not be used to attempt to protect people from the offence “seeing as the spectrum of what different people find offensive is nearly endless”.