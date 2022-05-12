Freedom of speech or 'lunacy'? Six reactions to AfriForum's old SA flag appeal
Defence lawyers for lobby group AfriForum ruffled feathers on Wednesday when they argued before the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein that people who display the old SA flag must be allowed to express their reasons for doing so before the display can be regarded as hate speech.
The group is arguing against a 2020 order by the equality court that displaying the flag constitutes hate speech, discrimination and harassment.
The matter was brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation after AfriForum and other organisations displayed the old flag during protests against the murders of farmers in 2017.
The group says though its members do not display the old flag, the blanket ban “set a dangerous precedent that anything causing offence can and should be banned, even if there is no call for violence or to cause imminent harm”.
Its campaign officer Ernst Van Zyl said the law should not be used to attempt to protect people from the offence “seeing as the spectrum of what different people find offensive is nearly endless”.
Afriforum arguing that people who display the old flag must go through a process of reconciliation first before the display of the flag is regarded as hate speech. pic.twitter.com/WaeTfaGtUI— Tina (@Tina_Hokwana) May 11, 2022
Legal representative for the group Mark Oppenheimer added there are benefits to uncensored freedom of speech. He also argued that if minority groups are allowed to wave the flag, they can be easily identified and this could help “get a sense of the temperature in society and try to counter dialogue it”.
The foundation's advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said any gratuitous display of the flag constituted hate speech and harassment.
“I shall urge the court to find that displays in public spaces are as hurtful and harmful as in private spaces. The law cries out for regulation of displays in private spaces more than it does for displays in public spaces because of the symmetry of power in private spaces,” he said.
The foundation sought the dismissal of the appeal with costs.
Judgment on the matter was reserved.
The court battle sparked outrage on social media. Here are some of the views shared:
Afriforum: "Singing Dubhul' iBhunu is racist and should be banned! It is not protected speech!"— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 11, 2022
Also Afriforum: "Waving the Apartheid flag should not be banned! It is protected speech!"
1652 logic is fuzzy.
Hai shwem, Afriforum is too comfortable in South Africa! Very disrespectful and uncaring of black peoples pain!— Benji Seitlhamo (@BenjiSeitlhamo) May 12, 2022
Even the Germans won't hoist the Nazi flag as it is an object of extreme pain for other people!
But our democracy allows us to even debate such despicable nonsense! pic.twitter.com/GGbaai2fn3
Afriforum has realised we are a leaderless nation. What better time to raise such lunacy about this than now. #ApartheidFlag— Mom of girls👑 (@suga_ref) May 11, 2022
Afriforum clearly doesn't believe in this fake democracy and neither should we. Black people need to wake up. #ApartheidFlag— HTTP Status 204 (@KingSabz) May 11, 2022
#ApartheidFlag Every country in the world has one official flag why should South Africa have two to prioritize racist minorities in the country.— Gomolemo M 👏🧠💉❤🎮⚽🇿🇦 (@Gomza49263288M) May 11, 2022
Julius Malema asked them " why can't you say sorry? You took our land & our cows. Take responsibility. Say sorry. Why do you want to become victims? We are the biggest victims"? Now they want to remind us of the pain they have put us through #AfriForum #ApartheidFlag— K G O S I G A D I 🌸 (@Niki_Dire) May 11, 2022
