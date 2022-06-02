Limpopo ANC conference could run parallel with one of its regions

Fears over the potential collapse of the ANC Limpopo provincial conference before take-off have been allayed with the province certain to convene for three days this weekend.

This is despite leaders of one of the regions, Waterberg, insisting on going to their own conference the same weekend.

According to the outgoing provincial officials who briefed the media on the state of readiness at the provincial head office in Polokwane, there was a likelihood that both the provincial conference and the regional conference could run concurrently.

But the decision on whether to give Waterberg the green light had not been taken yet by the provincial executive committee which was still deliberating on the matter.

Even if Waterberg, which will be sending the smallest delegation to the provincial conference, is given approval, this would not stop the provincial conference from going ahead.

Said provincial chair Stan Mathabatha: “The regional conference, whether it sits or does not sit, will not affect the provincial conference.”

Mathabatha’s deputy Basikopo Makamu said the two conferences were not “joined at the hip” and each would proceed without interrupting the other if such a decision is endorsed by the provincial executive committee.

“Waterberg, when they were preparing for their regional conference, were also preparing for the provincial conference. In their BGMs (branch general meetings) they would separate nominations for the regional conference and another for the provincial conference,” said Makamu. “Their delegation meant for the provincial conference will be registered. Once the leadership decides whether they go on for their regional conference, they will have to register for the regional conference using different delegates.”

The conference where Mathabatha is set to face a challenge from Dickson Masemola will be comprised of about 1,200 voting delegates. Of these, the Vhembe region will send the biggest delegation of 270.

The Norman Mashabane region comes second with 10 delegates fewer than Vhembe, while the Peter Mokaba region will have 219 delegates represented. Sekhukhune region will be represented by 211 voting delegates. Waterberg will send the smallest group, at 140.

The rest of the voting delegates will be members of the PEC, ANC provincial leagues and regional executive committees.

The Limpopo ANC executive expressed confidence that the conference will run smoothly and expects the new top five to be announced on Saturday morning.

Friday will be dominated by the presentation of reports — elections, political, organisational and financial.

After the announcement of results on Saturday morning, commissions will break away to discuss policy and strategy matters before reporting back to plenary on Sunday where President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to give the closing address.

