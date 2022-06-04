×

Politics

Stan Mathabatha re-elected ANC chair in Limpopo

04 June 2022 - 13:06 By TimesLIVE
The chair of the ANC's Limpopo region, Stan Mathabatha.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE SOWETAN

Stan Mathabatha has been re-elected ANC chairperson in Limpopo after his slate cleaned up at the provincial conference held outside Polokwane.

Mathabatha received more than double the votes his challenger Dickson Masemola got.

Stan Mathabatha (chair), Florence Radzilani (deputy chair), Ruben Madadzhe (secretary), Basikopo Makamu (deputy secretary) and Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana (treasurer) were chosen to lead the Limpopo ANC on June 4 2022.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

He is deputised by Florence Radzilani, a former mayor of Vhembe, who was mentioned in the VBS Mutual Bank forensic report as having asked for a “Christmas” present after the municipality invested R300m in the doomed bank.

Soviet Lekganyane lost the provincial secretary position to Ruben Madadzhe, also from the Vhembe region, while Basikopo Makamu got the nod as deputy secretary. 

Naledi Sibanda-Kekana is the new provincial treasurer.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

