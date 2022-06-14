‘African National Criminals’ - Helen Zille says hopes of a coalition with the ANC are dashed

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille has shut the door on any chance of working with the ANC, labelling them the "African National Criminals".

The politician, who was heard in an audio clip leaked last year allegedly claiming the DA should go into a coalition with the ANC, took to social media recently to say there are no "decent people left" in the ruling party to possibly work with.

"I have to be honest and admit that, until fairly recently, I thought there were some decent people left in the ANC with whom we might, one day, be able to negotiate a new government. That hope is now well and truly dashed."

She went on to label party members as criminals.

"They are all, indeed, the African National Criminals".