Politics

WATCH | 'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum

14 June 2022 - 09:18 By TIMES LIVE VIDEO

Advocates representing the EFF and lobby group AfriForum delivered their closing arguments in AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF leader Julius Malema in the equality court on Monday. 

The court heard closing argument from advocate Mark Oppenheimer, who described Malema's testimony as an endorsement of violence and a display of a hatred of white people.

“This is why this case matters, he's not just some nobody,” Oppenheimer added. 

Advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto addressed the evidence given by lead AfriForum witness Ernst Roets, which he argues should not be considered by the court due to Roets' links to AfriForum and the Afrikaans community. 

Judgment in the case was reserved. 

TimesLIVE

