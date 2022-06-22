State capture was an assault on democracy, says Ramaphosa as he thanks Thuli Madonsela for her contribution

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the last parts of the state capture report from chief justice Raymond Zondo

Commenting on the work done by the commission which was led by Zondo, Ramaphosa said: “State capture was an assault on our democracy and violated the rights of every man, woman and child in this country.

“Through the various reports released by the commission, we have come to understand what happened, who was involved, and what effect state capture has had on our state, our economy and our society.”

Ramaphosa made special mention of former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela whose release of her own state capture report led to the commission being instituted.