POLL | Are you satisfied with the state capture report?

After four years and about R1bn the final part of the state capture report was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night.

The entire report, which contained thousands of pages, implicated several high-profile businesspeople and companies, state-owned enterprises, politicians, political parties, former ministers and a former and current president.

Mentioned heavily in the report were former president Jacob Zuma and the controversial Gupta family.

State capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo painted a picture of dubious business deals and deep corruption to ensure money flowed to the powerful who put their interests before the wellbeing of the people they were meant to serve.

The final part was also damning of Ramaphosa, suggesting he was not transparent about his knowledge of state capture and preferred to look the other way at the early signs of state capture when he served as Zuma's deputy.

The report has sparked debate, with some relieved at its conclusion and others saying it did not go far enough.