ANC celebrates 200k jobs created over past year
Luthuli House has lauded the 200,000 jobs created between March 2021 and March this year.
According to the ANC, this number is evidence that the country is on track to economic recovery despite the millions who remain jobless.
“These numbers imply that over the past year an additional 200,000 people started earning an income,” the ANC said.
“This not only indicates the degree of economic inclusion, it also reflects the ability to tackle other maladies such as inequality and poverty.
“The data is evidence that job creation is on the road to recovery, though the rate of current and future economic growth is insufficient to achieve our aim of reducing unemployment, poverty and inequality. We appreciate these developments.”
The governing party said it was, however, concerned about job losses in some sectors such as infrastructure and transport.
“Our economic priority is to accelerate the pace of growth and job creation. This must shape all macroeconomic policies.
“We are fully aware that it is only through a sustained period of economic growth that SA will be able to significantly reduce unemployment and improve the lives of our people.”
TimesLIVE
