ANC celebrates 200k jobs created over past year

Luthuli House has lauded the 200,000 jobs created between March 2021 and March this year.

According to the ANC, this number is evidence that the country is on track to economic recovery despite the millions who remain jobless.

“These numbers imply that over the past year an additional 200,000 people started earning an income,” the ANC said.

“This not only indicates the degree of economic inclusion, it also reflects the ability to tackle other maladies such as inequality and poverty.