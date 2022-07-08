×

Politics

Ramaphosa mourns death of former Angolan president Dos Santos

08 July 2022 - 20:07 By TimesLIVE
Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos died on Friday.
Image: REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday offered his condolences to the people and government of Angola on the passing of former president José Eduardo dos Santos.

“President Ramaphosa’s thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and comrades of the late president Dos Santos, who was an esteemed member of the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo — an honour bestowed on him by SA on Freedom Day 2010,” the presidency said in a statement.

The presidency said Dos Santos died on Friday, at the age of 79, after an extended period of illness and hospitalisation in Spain.

“I offer, on behalf of our government and nation, our sincerest condolences to the Republic of Angola on the passing of an outstanding revolutionary and leader of a nation,” Ramaphosa said.

He said Dos Santos’ humble beginnings, his militancy, his exile from the country of his birth and his education in the then Soviet Union resonated profoundly with the journey  many South Africans in their own liberation movement experienced.

Dos Santos and the MPLA (Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola) had extended their solidarity and material and military support to SA's liberation movement.

“This support provoked the apartheid regime and its allies to violate the sovereign Republic of Angola by turning Angola into a battleground for preserving the apartheid regime,” Ramaphosa said.

He said through the sacrifices of the Angolan people and the unwavering leadership of Dos Santos, freedom had dawned in a democratic SA.

“Today, our two nations are united in mourning as we were in struggle, and SA will continue to honour the contribution President Dos Santos made to building the Republic of Angola and bringing peace to our region. May his soul rest in peace.”

TimesLIVE

