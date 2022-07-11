×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH | ‘A cesspool of illegality’: Mpofu on Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings

11 July 2022 - 14:27 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Hearings into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office kicked off in parliament on Monday, as the section 194 committee began its inquiry.

Evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa began the proceedings with a brief statement regarding the historic exercise of hearing evidence in its first-ever impeachment inquiry.

“This committee sits as a first of its kind in SA, so it is sailing in uncharted waters. It should not be an easy feat to remove a public protector,” said Bawa.

Mkhwebane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu followed with an extended statement on what he said is an illegal process.

“We are here, we are ready to rock ’n roll. We just want to tell you where you are leading this country and this parliament — to a bottomless pit and a cesspool of illegality,” he said.

“We can’t stop — it’s a free country, the committee will make its own decision. Good luck.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into public protector’s fitness to hold office

Hearings into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office are set to begin in parliament on Monday.
Politics
4 hours ago

Historic probe into public protector’s fitness to hold office begins

Parliament on Monday begins its first impeachment inquiry against the serving head of a chapter 9 institution — public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ...
News
1 day ago

Gcaleka withdraws litigation over Mkhwebane's suspension and impeachment proceedings

The acting public protector has withdrawn the case in the Western Cape High Court seeking to put a halt to impeachment proceedings against suspended ...
News
4 days ago

Phala Phala probe no reason to set aside Mkhwebane suspension: Ramaphosa

President says in affidavit that he will answer Mkhwebane’s questions on Phala Phala to acting PP
News
1 week ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cadre deployment is a threat to democracy. Just look at Mkhwebane

It has failed spectacularly, with one of many cases in point being that of the public protector
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Historic probe into public protector’s fitness to hold office begins Politics
  2. Here is where the public protector will help and not help Mkhwebane's case South Africa

Most read

  1. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  2. Communications minister clashes with SABC board over SSA vetting Politics
  3. Historic probe into public protector’s fitness to hold office begins Politics
  4. Maile sits on the fence ahead of ANC national conference Politics
  5. PODCAST | Farmgate: 'the ANC needs to step aside,' says analyst Politics

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners