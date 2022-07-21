All systems go for ANC KZN provincial conference, says Mdumiseni Ntuli

More than 1, 600 delegates are expected to gather at the Durban Olive Convention Centre on Friday to elect new leaders at the much-anticipated KwaZulu-Natal ninth provincial conference.

“We are not expecting major problems,” said provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli on Thursday.

The conference, which was initially scheduled to sit on July 15 and 17, was delayed by one week because the province wanted to accommodate more branches to participate as well as ensure branches that were directed to rerun their branch general meetings (BGM’s) had enough time to do so.

Briefing the media on the state of readiness for the event, Ntuli said the current provincial executive committee, which was elected in 2018, met for the last time on Wednesday to reflect on its tenure in leadership.

He said: “We did not want a situation that by the time that the conference sits, we are contaminated by complaints or disputes emanating from branches saying that we were not considered or given enough time.”

Three branches have taken their matters to the national disputes resolution committee but Ntuli says whatever happens with those branches is immaterial to the composition of the conference.

“We expect the registration to be seamless tomorrow. In all 11 regions where the registration has taken place, we have not been made aware of major challenges or disputes,” he said. “We are the biggest province in the ANC in terms of membership ... They are all in good standing and are bringing delegates to the conference. The only structures not in good standing are the three leagues, namely ANC Youth League, Women’s League and the Veterans league.”

Traditional leaders, alliance partners, business leaders and MPs will be among those attending.