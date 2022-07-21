×

Politics

What you said: Joining EFF national shutdown will ‘only make things worse’

21 July 2022 - 08:22
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
You weighed in on the EFF's planned national shutdown.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the EFF's plans for a nationwide shutdown, fearing it will “only make things worse”.

The party recently called on South Africans to join its “national shutdown” against President Cyril Ramaphosa's “farmgate” saga, load-shedding and high fuel prices. A date for the shutdown is yet to be announced.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would demand an end to load-shedding, a reduction in fuel prices, the removal of some ministers and the immediate arrest of Ramaphosa.

“The national shutdown which the EFF will partake in will not be a candle-holding and white-flags type of a shutdown. It will be a shutdown that must communicate to the sitting government that enough is enough.”

We asked readers if they would heed the call and participate in the shutdown. 

Most (73%) said they would not, claiming it “would only make things worse”.

27% are ready to down tools and said it would “force government to address matters”.

The debate continued on social media.

Sandra Lynne Sawers said the shutdown would “kill the economy even more”, while Ncoko Manzingana said “there are laws in this country and people will be arrested”.

Ngezi Cromza said they would join since “the situation is bad for us all”.

Fhatuwani Makhado said “politicians always mobilise poors [sic] to back them when they are fighting, but call their relatives when there's a job opportunity”.

“I won't join shutdown. I'm going to work. I can't allow to lose my daily wage because the Malema family live soft life,” added Aquafresh Wa Lesele Moleko.

