RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses nation on energy crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the energy crisis.
“The briefing by the president follows a number of consultations within government, with stakeholders and energy experts outside government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis.
“The president has held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in parliament,” the presidency said.
