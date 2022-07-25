×

Politics

RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses nation on energy crisis

25 July 2022 - 19:50 By TImesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the energy crisis.

“The briefing by the president follows a number of consultations within government, with stakeholders and energy experts outside government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis.

“The president has held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in parliament,” the presidency said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Load-shedding is back for eThekwini from next week

After almost four months of being exempt, eThekwini residents will from August 1 find themselves joining the rest of the country on the load-shedding ...
News
1 day ago

Bright idea: Cape Town to pay cash for energy fed into the grid

City hopes incentive will help to reduce exposure to load-shedding.
News
1 day ago

Electrical trips in 'heavy mist conditions': Load-shedding may be implemented at short notice

Eskom says more than 2,000MW of generation capacity has been removed from the network after an electrical fault tripped five generating units at ...
News
1 day ago
