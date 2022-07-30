×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH | 'Let us confront the rapists': Malema calls for 'militant' programme to combat crime

EFF leader Julius Malema says the country needs a dedicated unit to fight violent crimes like rape.

30 July 2022 - 19:46 By THABO TSHABALALA

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on police to act swiftly to catch the men involved in the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.

He was speaking at the party's ninth birthday celebration in Mangaung in the Free State. 

Malema touched on various issues including poor governance, crime and a planned “national shutdown”. 

He also weighed in on what occurred in Krugersdorp on Thursday where eight women were raped and robbed by a gang of men at a music video shoot. 

Police have arrested 83 people, many of whom are undocumented foreigners.

Malema said a “militant programme” was needed to find the rapists.

“Where this rape happened the police must go there with barricades and barricade the whole squatter camp and get into each house, and look for rapists, because if you hide rapists you are actually encouraging rape.

“We need a militant programme into that squatter camp.”

He added that a special police unit is needed to deal with violent crimes.

“Let us confront the rapists, let us fight the rapists and the time is now.

“There must be a unit to deal with violent crimes.”

He also promised a “national shutdown” in protest against high unemployment and poor governance. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | 'The streets are calling, we’re going to shut down SA to a standstill': Malema

The red berets celebrated their ninth anniversary in Mangaung, Free State. EFF leader Julius Malema used the celebrations to lament crime and the ...
Politics
4 hours ago

ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next?

Can the red berets survive without Julius Malema at the helm?
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next? Politics
  2. Discipline and possible ructions top of mind as ANC policy conference begins Politics
  3. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  4. Meet the ANC KZN faction that calls itself the Taliban Politics
  5. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics

Latest Videos

'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema
'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way