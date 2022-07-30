WATCH | 'Let us confront the rapists': Malema calls for 'militant' programme to combat crime

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on police to act swiftly to catch the men involved in the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.
He was speaking at the party's ninth birthday celebration in Mangaung in the Free State.
Malema touched on various issues including poor governance, crime and a planned “national shutdown”.
He also weighed in on what occurred in Krugersdorp on Thursday where eight women were raped and robbed by a gang of men at a music video shoot.
Police have arrested 83 people, many of whom are undocumented foreigners.
Malema said a “militant programme” was needed to find the rapists.
“Where this rape happened the police must go there with barricades and barricade the whole squatter camp and get into each house, and look for rapists, because if you hide rapists you are actually encouraging rape.
“We need a militant programme into that squatter camp.”
He added that a special police unit is needed to deal with violent crimes.
“Let us confront the rapists, let us fight the rapists and the time is now.
“There must be a unit to deal with violent crimes.”
He also promised a “national shutdown” in protest against high unemployment and poor governance.
TimesLIVE
