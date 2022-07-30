Proteas have all to play for on Miller's big day

“It's obviously nice to contribute,” he said.
In-form Proteas batter Reeza Hendricks is grateful for the opportunities currently at his disposal and is looking forward to again contributing when SA face England in the decisive third T20 International at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.
The two teams are level at 1-1 in the three-match series after the hosts won the opening game by 41 runs in Bristol and the visitors responded with a 58-run triumph in match two in Cardiff.
Right-hander Hendricks delivered strong contributions in both games — crunching 57 off 33 balls and 53 off 32 balls respectively — for a Proteas side that is presently without injured captain Temba Bavuma at the top of the order.
Several batters are currently in good form meaning competition for places ahead of the World Cup later this year will be tough. Hendricks says all he can do is continue to take his chances.
Hendricks, 32, is now hoping to capitalise on his good form and help SA finish the series strongly in Hampshire.
“It was disappointing (the performance) after the first game and the talk was about bouncing back from that, which we managed to do,” he added. “So this is a big game now but we're quite confident.
“We back ourselves to go out there and put in another good performance. In saying that, we obviously know that England will come out guns blazing as well, so it's all set up to be a good game.
“To get a series win in England would be a great achievement, so we're obviously striving for that and hopefully it is a good game. I'd love to think and hope we come out on top.”
The match will be especially significant for stand-in captain David Miller who is set to win his 100th T20I cap.
