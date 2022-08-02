×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

‘ANC lacks the energy to solve SA’s electricity crisis’: DA

02 August 2022 - 15:15
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
After the ANC unveiled plans to support private generation, the DA has asked: 'After 15 years of load-shedding, why now?' File photo.
After the ANC unveiled plans to support private generation, the DA has asked: 'After 15 years of load-shedding, why now?' File photo.
Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images

Rolling blackouts would disappear if the ruling ANC put as much energy into the grid as it does into addressing its leadership disputes.

That’s the opinion of the DA, which launched a “renewable-friendly” energy policy on Tuesday on the eve of yet another potential round of load-shedding during the afternoon peak “due to a shortage of generation capacity”.

In a wide-ranging policy briefing, the party said its ambition of transforming SA’s energy generation landscape was in stark contrast to national government’s plan, which lacks detail and coherence. The DA was also critical of the government’s delayed response to 15 years of load-shedding with a lack of concrete plans on how to restructure Eskom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan was remarkable, mostly for its lack of concrete timelines, according to DA shadow minister of mineral resources and energy Kevin Mileham, who said the party planned to introduce an “energy tracker” to measure government delivery against promises made.

He said proposals aired at the ANC’s weekend policy conference were way overdue, including plans to support private generation. “Why are you only doing it now? What prompted a wake-up after 15 years of load-shedding?” asked Mileham.

'Minister of grandstanding' Cele slammed

The DA claims Cele has constantly failed over the last decade and "has blood on his hands".
Politics
7 hours ago

In her address, DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said debate at the ANC’s conference was telling, as it was “mostly about leadership contests, instead of the real issues facing South Africans today”.

Mileham said the DA policy was geared towards ending the Eskom monopoly on power generation by promoting independent producers, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy. Key policy objectives included:

  • incentives for electric vehicles, private solar generation and battery storage technology;
  • a transition plan to upskill and re-skill the thousands of people dependent upon the fossil fuel economy, particularly coal mining and associated activity; and
  • research into the viability of fracking and nuclear power, with short-term support for the planned life extension of Koeberg nuclear power station.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eskom, business meet to discuss solutions to electricity crisis

A meeting between Eskom and big business on Friday identified a number of areas where the business sector can make a practical and impactful ...
News
1 day ago

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Negativity aside, there is light at the end of the tunnel

While there may still be some red tape, the president’s private power generation plan is a big step in the right direction
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

Bright idea: Cape Town to pay cash for energy fed into the grid

City hopes incentive will help to reduce exposure to load-shedding.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. No going back, no compromise, says Ramaphosa on step-aside resolution Politics
  2. EFF birthday bash turns into Ramaphosa-bashing event Politics
  3. 'People are losing their houses, cars'- ANC struggles for cash as donors snub ... Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next? Politics
  5. Gwede Mantashe urges rethink on land, central bank Politics

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele