×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Mondli Gungubele lauds Senzo Mchunu for 'fixing' water affairs department

04 August 2022 - 21:44
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele believes that minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu has done a splendid job in turning around the problematic portfolio. Stock photo.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele believes that minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu has done a splendid job in turning around the problematic portfolio. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

The minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele, believes that minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu has done a splendid job to turn around the problematic portfolio.

Gungubele was answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

In his view, Mchunu must be lauded for having led a “significant intervention” in the portfolio since his appointment into it after the reshuffling of Lindiwe Sisulu last year.

According to Gungubele, the former KwaZulu-Natal premier is on the right track to address challenges within water affairs that have rocked several parts of the country for years, chief among them being in Giyani, Limpopo.

Other municipalities that have been victims of consistent water problems include Matjhabeng, and the chaotic Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality.

“That department (water affairs) under minister Mchunu and DG Shaun Phillips is one of the departments that are beginning to show that when plans are in place, when times are respected and when planning is in order, there is a difference you are going to make,” said Gungubele. “I was in Giyani at some stage ... people said to me please tell the minister of water we see the difference here now. The difference is that they see work that is being done, whether that work has delivered water now is a different issue,” Gungubele said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Minister Mchunu’s hollow promises don’t hold water

Access to clean water is a basic human right, so why do millions of South Africans still not have it?
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | ‘Directionless and unguided’ has never been more true

Resilience is one thing, but having to endure no clean water through sheer incompetence or lack of interest is unacceptable
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Investment in water security needed now, says Amnesty on looming crisis in SA

Water infrastructure and technology needs urgent investment by the government to ensure the resource is being stored and used efficiently, says ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Storm clouds gather for the president over Farmgate Politics
  2. PODCAST | Makashule Gana quits DA and explains why Politics
  3. EFF birthday bash turns into Ramaphosa-bashing event Politics
  4. No going back, no compromise, says Ramaphosa on step-aside resolution Politics
  5. PODCAST | ANC divided on whether ethics should matter in politics Politics

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele