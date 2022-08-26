Dlamini-Zuma running for ANC president again? Mzansi weighs in

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola echoed these sentiments to TimesLIVE.
Reports that co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is running for president again have been met with mixed reactions.
Campaign posters have been circulating online in the run-up to the ANC elective conference in December.
According to reports, there is a push for Dlamini-Zuma to contest for the top job again.
The campaign has been dubbed NDZ22, with a slogan that reads “economic freedom now or never”.
Dlamini-Zuma joins a growing list of candidates running in the ANC’s 2022 presidential race.
Others include deputy president David Mabuza, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and former treasurer-general Mathews Phosa.
This will be Dlamini-Zuma and Sisulu's second attempt at the presidency. They both ran campaigns in 2017.
There has also been movements for the deputy president position.
Earlier this year, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe told City Press the position of deputy president requires someone who is “younger and more energetic”, and said he would not take it for the sake of taking it.
“Anybody will know I do not want to be deputy president. I think the deputy president must be a younger and more energetic person who is also considered for succession. I am old.
“When the president retires, I will retire as well. Why should I chase a position for the sake of a position?”
Mantashe says deputy president job needs someone ‘younger and more energetic’ than him
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola echoed these sentiments to TimesLIVE.
“The reality is there must be a generational mix in the top six. There must be new blood and an infusion of various generations, not only to enable us to renew the ANC in terms of ideas, but leadership itself.”
Lamola said he would leave his position should branches call for him to run for the ANC deputy presidency.
“The ANC is a party of processes and we have to respect processes that branches are going to embark on to lead.
“We do not have a history of disrespecting the call by structures. We must allow that process to be led by the structures.”
Weighing in on Dlamini-Zuma's second attempt, DA MP Dean Macpherson said she is the only credible candidate with a measurable base to stand against Ramaphosa.
“All the commentators said that if NDZ won in 2017 things would have got worse for the ANC. That’s going to be a hard line to sustain in 2022. She’s also the only credible candidate with a measurable base to stand against CR. This is going to be interesting,” said Macpherson.
