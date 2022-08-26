The ANC can never be Afrophobic, says Lebogang Maile

As the country debates the Lebogang Maile has slammed claims the ANC is “Afrophobic”, amid criticism of Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's outburst on immigrants.
Defending the ruling party, the ANC Gauteng MEC referenced the first word of its name.
“There is a reason the ANC starts with the word African. We can never be Afrophobic,” he said.
“The ANC is a party that upholds progressive internationalism and promotes human values that respect the dignity and human rights of all people," Maile continued.
Reacting, ANC MP Boy Mamabolo defended Ramathuba, saying: “We will stand by Dr Phopi."
Maile immediately clarified that he was not referring to the health MEC: “You are missing the point. This is not about the MEC. I don’t know whether it is intentional on your part or not. At no point did I accuse her of xenophobia or Afrophobia.
Responding to criticism of his stance, Maile said he does not condon illegal immigration.
“There’s no doubt corruption is endemic at our border posts and the department of home affairs. SA must take the blame for this. Tighten systems at the border posts and root out corruption at home affairs.
“No-one is condoning having an influx of illegal foreign nationals. At least not me. What we should not embrace is the fuelling and perpetuation of hate among fellow Africans.
“This hate is prevalent in SA and certain countries on the continent," said Maile.
Ramathuba sparked debate recently when she told a patient that illegal immigrants place a strain on the province's healthcare system.
In a video of the interaction, the MEC is heard saying her country must take responsibility for her health issues and not SA, adding that Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa does not contribute to Limpopo's health budget.
“You are supposed to be with Mnangagwa. You are killing my health system. When you guys are sick you just say, 'let's cross the Limpopo river, there's a MEC there who's running a charity department.'
The ANC can never be Afrophobic, says Lebogang Maile
Image: Denvor de Wee
