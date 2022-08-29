Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse also denied rumours of MMCs being reshuffled.
Phalatse said a purge of some metro officials is false.
The rumours originate from unnamed “sources” and “a spurious and unseen leaked document”, she said.
“These reports and their drivers are part of a disinformation campaign that seeks to sow disunity and distrust among coalition partners
“Equally the peddling of false information about a political 'hit list' aimed at city and entity senior managers are designed to create a culture of fear and divide and frustrate the flourishing relationship between the executive, legislature, core administration and entities.”
Phalatse blamed the disinformation campaign on political opponents, both inside and outside the city administration, in the wake of its “programme of dismantling criminal syndicates that have for been for years siphoning off money meant for the much-needed delivery of services”.
‘We’ll single-handedly defeat the ANC’: Shivambu denies DA ultimatum
Image: Masi Losi
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has responded to claims the party was given an ultimatum by the DA to choose between helping the ANC retain power or be part of a coalition that will unseat it in 2024.
DA leader John Steenhuisen told the Sunday Times the party issued an ultimatum to the EFF after party leader Julius Malema told News24 he would consider working with the ANC after the election but only if it was led by Paul Mashatile as president.
Reacting to Steenhuisen’s claims, Shivambu took aim at the DA leadership.
“What does this even mean? Ultimatum where and through which channel? The self-righteousness and, let it be said, the childishness of John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille will collapse the DA.
“The EFF doesn’t take advice from people on high horses. We will single-handedly defeat the ANC,” said Shivambu.
According to Steenhuisen, the EFF has to choose to either face the wrath of their constituency or form part of a collective with the DA to topple the ANC.
“In councils they must make a choice: are they going to work with the ANC to bring that corrupt and failing party led by somebody who was on the other side of the Marikana dispute back into power, or are they going to work with the opposition to unseat the ANC and usher in a new era of accountable and pro-poor government?” Steenhuisen said.
Former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom said the fact that the DA would consider a coalition with the EFF “is quite revealing”.
“Got some bad news for John: this unholy coalition that he is contemplating will not unseat the ANC. The very fact that the DA would consider a coalition with the EFF is quite revealing,” said Hanekom.
