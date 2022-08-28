Next 100 weeks crucial if DA and ActionSA hope to change SA’s political landscape
The country needs a viable alternative to the ANC, not a bickering, point-scoring, foul-mouthed rabble
28 August 2022 - 00:01
It’s been a week to remind us that while the polls all seem to point to a defeat of sorts for President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC in the 2024 elections, seven days is still a long time in politics and there are roughly 100 weeks before we vote again...
Next 100 weeks crucial if DA and ActionSA hope to change SA’s political landscape
The country needs a viable alternative to the ANC, not a bickering, point-scoring, foul-mouthed rabble
It’s been a week to remind us that while the polls all seem to point to a defeat of sorts for President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC in the 2024 elections, seven days is still a long time in politics and there are roughly 100 weeks before we vote again...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos