EFF members halted proceedings in parliament for more than an hour during the question and answer session with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon.
After multiple points of order aimed at the Phala Phala saga allegedly involving Ramaphosa, speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requested the parliamentary protection services to escort certain EFF members out of the building.
Ramaphosa will be addressing illegal immigration, the deployment of SANDF officers to the border and a parliamentary investigation into whether there is evidence he might have violated the constitution in connection with the Phala Phala farm burglary in 2020.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)
TimesLIVE
