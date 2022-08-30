×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ngoma fit and ready to relaunch career under Gavin Hunt at SuperSport

30 August 2022 - 15:45
Aubrey Ngoma of SuperSport United during the media day at Megawatt Park on August 30 2022 in Johannesburg.
Aubrey Ngoma of SuperSport United during the media day at Megawatt Park on August 30 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United attacker Aubrey Ngoma is reborn and refreshed and poised to relaunch his career that stalled at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Midfielder Ngoma has seen little action since he joined Sundowns in 2018 from Cape Town City, but he has a new lease of life at coach Gavin Hunt's SuperSport United, where he has started the 2022-23 season on a positive note.

This season Ngoma has featured in all of United’s opening five DStv Premiership matches and one in the MTN8, and said he is the fittest he has been in about four seasons.

“It’s refreshing to be feeling this way because I have not had a good preseason in a long time,” he said as United prepared for their second clash in succession with Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

SuperSport lost 2-0 to Sundowns in their MTN8 quarterfinal at the weekend and they lock horns again in the DStv Premiership looking for their second win of the season.

“I had a good six weeks of preseason where I pushed myself hard in the gym and on the field. That amount of hard work laid a solid foundation for me because over the years, when guys were doing preseason I was out injured or I used to get injured in a week or two of pre-season.

“Now I have a good foundation to sustain myself for the rest of the season and hopefully I will stay injury-free and continue to contribute towards the success of the team.

“I am the fittest I have been since my Cape Town City days, where I had good preseason. Over the last few years I haven’t had good preseason but now I can feel my body is a bit lighter and hopefully this can sustain me for the rest of the season.”

On Sunday Ngoma came on as a late substitute against Sundowns at Tuks Stadium. He said he had nothing to prove against his former team.

“The only person I need to prove something to is myself. Whether it is [against] Sundowns, Chiefs or Pirates, it is the same mentality. When I go out there I have to prove to myself  I can compete at this level, but it is interesting when it’s your former team.

“It is the Tshwane derby with bragging rights on the line and it is an important league game. Mentally I am ready. I just want to play my best game and contribute towards the team.”

Ngoma said his time away from the pitch was frustrating.

“As a footballer, you want to be on the field because that’s where you are at your happiest. I wasn’t happy not getting appearances but such is life and it happens to footballers.

“You need to grow from that, take it as it comes and be stronger because you have to keep growing.

“I am happier now that I am getting time on the pitch,” he said, explaining he struggled to get game time at Sundowns because of the quality in the Brazilians' squad.

“When I arrived, I found the team had just won the Caf Champions League and league titles.

“Coming with an injury also made it difficult for me. Those are just the facts even though I can’t use them as an excuse. It was difficult to break into the team and when you break into the team you play one or two matches and you are out.

“But I I kept working hard on the training ground because you need a positive mindset whether you are playing regularly of not.”

READ MORE

Sundowns just getting stronger as goals from signings down SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns flexed the considerable muscle of their monstrous player power as two new foreign signings provided the goals in a 2-0 MTN8 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Clubs should own stadiums, says Sundowns coach Mokwena on Loftus issue

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says hosting their MTN8 quarterfinal match against SuperSport United at Tuks Stadium on Sunday is not an ...
Sport
2 days ago

Orlando Pirates beat Royal 2-1 to advance to MTN8 semifinals

It wasn’t pretty but Orlando Pirates did enough to beat Royal AM 2-1 to go through to the semifinals of the MTN8 at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban ...
Sport
2 days ago

Hunt says Sundowns have weakened the PSL with their buying power

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt says Mamelodi Sundowns’ spending power has weakened the Premier Soccer League and hopes this will be looked at in ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chiefs must start charging hosting teams a fee percentage, says Shivambu Soccer
  2. Sponsorship clash send Sundowns packing from Loftus Sport
  3. WATCH | SA has the best memes in response to Faf’s ‘hot klap’ as fans mock Nic ... Rugby
  4. Clubs should own stadiums, says Sundowns coach Mokwena on Loftus issue Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs likely to miss five players in MTN8 tie away to Stellenbosch Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)
'When I dance I feel at peace': Talented SA dancer pleads for funding to attend ...