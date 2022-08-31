×

Politics

DA suggests Mokgoro, Moseneke, Traverso for Ramaphosa inquiry

31 August 2022 - 16:37
Retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro. File photo.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

The DA has nominated three former judges to head an inquiry to look into whether there is prima facie evidence for an impeachment process relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm scandal.

The party has nominated former Constitutional Court justices Yvonne Mokgoro and Dikgang Moseneke, along with former high court judge Jeanette Traverso.

Mokgoro and Moseneke were also nominated by some of the other parties, including the EFF, UDM and IFP.

The panel will look into various allegations regarding the robbery that took place at the President’s Phala Phala game farm in February 2020. The allegations include that millions of undeclared dollars were stored at the farm, that the robbers were paid off to keep the robbery secret and that a worker at the farm was kidnapped and tortured.

“The panel will consider whether there is prima facie evidence for parliament to institute an impeachment process in accordance with section 89 of the constitution — the first of its kind since the adoption of the rules a couple of years ago,” DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said.

WATCH | MPs don't allow Ramaphosa to brush off Phala Phala saga

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s answers to questions on the Phala Phala game farm saga did not sit well with MPs on Tuesday.
Politics
22 hours ago

“Today we submitted the names of retired judge Jeanette Traverso and retired justices Yvonne Makgoro and Dikgang Moseneke for the purposes of rule 129D of the National Assembly rules.”

Gwarube said this would be one way of holding Ramaphosa accountable after he failed to answer questions on the matter when he appeared at the National Assembly on Tuesday. Ramaphosa told a parliamentary sitting the matter was still a subject of investigation and that he could not speak about it.

“It is clear we need to ensure that we explore all parliamentary avenues available to hold the president accountable. The speaker has shown that she’s determined to render parliament useless and continue the carnage by some of her predecessors,” she said. 

“Last night’s disastrous parliamentary session reinforces the need for an ad hoc committee to investigate the president and the extent to which state entities are alleged to have been abused. We will continue fighting for this to happen.”

After its appointment by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the panel will have 30 days to complete its work and submit its recommendations to parliament.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Questions remain over Phala Phala as parliament abandons Q&A session

MPs argue president Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala matter is not sub judice and that he is accountable to parliament
News
19 hours ago

Maimane tears into Ramaphosa over Phala Phala response, lambastes ministers

Are you buying the president's response to questions about Phala Phala?
Politics
7 hours ago

WATCH | EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)

EFF members halted proceedings in parliament for more than an hour during the question and answer session with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday ...
Politics
1 day ago
