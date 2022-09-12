Ramaphosa’s popularity has reportedly taken a knock after several crises in the country and the president being under investigation over an alleged robbery at his Phala Phala farm when US dollars were stolen.
He was shy about broadcasting his ambitions for a second term as president, saying at the weekend ANC branches will decide when nominations take place.
“That has to be answered by the branches. I am not a branch of the ANC and I will never be a branch of the ANC. That has to be answered by the branches,” said Ramaphosa.
“In the end, once nominations have happened, then the questions come: ‘We have nominated you? What do you say?’ Stick around for that.”
He has an ally in transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Mbalula said Ramaphosa should be allowed to serve his second term like other presidents.
“Ramaphosa did not want to be the president but he is the president of the ANC today. He was elected in Nasrec and I was part of the people who initially did not support him but I ended up supporting him,” said Mbalula.
“I am not begging for a job from him, I am doing what the movement sent me to do. We will never leave our president to the sharks. We must defend him. And if you guys still want him to be the president, there is no problem there.”
EFF leader Julius Malema raised eyebrows recently when he told News24 he was willing to back ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile over Ramaphosa to lead the ANC.
Last year Malema vowed the EFF would never work with Mashatile, calling him “dishonest” and a “schemer”.
POLL | Will you back Dlamini-Zuma or Ramaphosa?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ GCIS
Mzansi is split after co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma threw her hat in the ring to become the next ANC president.
Dlamini-Zuma, through her spokesperson Mlungisi Mtshali, told the Sunday Times she had been approached by ANC branches to contest the presidency at the ruling party's conference in December.
“As part of the ANC nomination process, some branches have asked her to stand and she has agreed,” said Mtshali.
Should her name make the ballot, she will go up against Ramaphosa for a second time after failing at the last elective conference in 2017. She lost that contest by 179 votes.
Dlamini-Zuma is the first ANC leader to publicly vie for position, with tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, deputy president David Mabuza and former health minister Zweli Mkhize also reportedly keen on the job.
