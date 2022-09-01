×

Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Is it possible to hold Zuma to account without inciting unrest and violence?

01 September 2022 - 15:51
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
This week 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly' discusses the 'Zuma phenomenon'.
Image: via Twitter

Join the debate: 

He left office more than four years ago but former president Jacob Zuma has remained a feature in SA's political and public life.

This week the Pietermaritzburg high court gave VBS Mutual Bank permission to seize Zuma’s assets to repay a loan of nearly R7m relating to the refurbishment of his Nkandla homestead.

This follows his pending corruption trial and a separate court case on whether he should return to prison after being controversially released on parole by former prisons boss and supporter Arthur Fraser.

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss the “Zuma phenomenon”.

Is it possible or even advisable to hold Zuma accountable before court? How has Zuma managed to have so much influence in SA? Should he face rearrest, will SA experience another 2021 July unrest scenario?

These are some topics discussed by host Mike Siluma and his panel — Sunday Times political writer Mawande AmaShabalala and independent political analyst Prince Mashele. 

