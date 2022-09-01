He left office more than four years ago but former president Jacob Zuma has remained a feature in SA's political and public life.
This week the Pietermaritzburg high court gave VBS Mutual Bank permission to seize Zuma’s assets to repay a loan of nearly R7m relating to the refurbishment of his Nkandla homestead.
This follows his pending corruption trial and a separate court case on whether he should return to prison after being controversially released on parole by former prisons boss and supporter Arthur Fraser.
This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss the “Zuma phenomenon”.
Is it possible or even advisable to hold Zuma accountable before court? How has Zuma managed to have so much influence in SA? Should he face rearrest, will SA experience another 2021 July unrest scenario?
These are some topics discussed by host Mike Siluma and his panel — Sunday Times political writer Mawande AmaShabalala and independent political analyst Prince Mashele.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Is it possible to hold Zuma to account without inciting unrest and violence?
Image: via Twitter
Join the debate:
He left office more than four years ago but former president Jacob Zuma has remained a feature in SA's political and public life.
This week the Pietermaritzburg high court gave VBS Mutual Bank permission to seize Zuma’s assets to repay a loan of nearly R7m relating to the refurbishment of his Nkandla homestead.
This follows his pending corruption trial and a separate court case on whether he should return to prison after being controversially released on parole by former prisons boss and supporter Arthur Fraser.
This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss the “Zuma phenomenon”.
Is it possible or even advisable to hold Zuma accountable before court? How has Zuma managed to have so much influence in SA? Should he face rearrest, will SA experience another 2021 July unrest scenario?
These are some topics discussed by host Mike Siluma and his panel — Sunday Times political writer Mawande AmaShabalala and independent political analyst Prince Mashele.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | What will Kenya's recent election mean for SA?
PODCAST | Contestation for the Zulu throne set to intensify
PODCAST | Step-aside issue set to dominate policy conference and influence ANC leadership
PODCAST | A province run by personal politics — what to expect from the ANC KZN conference
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos