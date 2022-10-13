He said racial politics will continue plaguing South Africa for as long as beneficiaries of apartheid do not collectively apologise to the victims of the injustice.
“In the same way that us men must collectively apologise to women, the victims of patriarchal abuse,” he added.
The former MP has often defended the party from criticism.
Previously, he came to EFF leader Julius Malema’s defence after justice minister Ronald Lamola said the red berets’ boss should step down and let Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi lead the party.
Lamola took aim at Malema after the EFF leader expressed his views on the ANC's leadership succession.
He said Malema should not be trusted because he often changes his mind when the situation suits him, and should make way for his deputy Shivambu to lead the party, with Ndlozi as secretary-general.
Mokoena said the EFF is happy with Malema as its leader.
“Lamola is correct, the EFF has a wealth of leaders who can lead the organisation and SA at the drop of a hat. Young, educated and dynamic leaders from which we can choose. Right now, the one who is the president is the best one we’ve chosen and we are happy with our choice,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'SA was polarised an entire century before the EFF was born': Fana Mokoena hits back at 'divisive' claims
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE
Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has hit back at claims the EFF is dividing South Africa along racial lines, saying the country was polarised an entire century before the political party was established.
Mokoena's comments came as some accused the party of a “binary world view” and “refusing to acknowledge white excellence and black failure”.
“Those who say the EFF is polarising SA along racial lines are dim-witted. SA was polarised an entire century before the EFF was born.
“It was re-polarised in 1994 when apartheid was reinvented. You may think highly of the EFF but it’s not responsible for everything,” Mokoena said.
He said racial politics will continue plaguing South Africa for as long as beneficiaries of apartheid do not collectively apologise to the victims of the injustice.
“In the same way that us men must collectively apologise to women, the victims of patriarchal abuse,” he added.
The former MP has often defended the party from criticism.
Previously, he came to EFF leader Julius Malema’s defence after justice minister Ronald Lamola said the red berets’ boss should step down and let Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi lead the party.
Lamola took aim at Malema after the EFF leader expressed his views on the ANC's leadership succession.
He said Malema should not be trusted because he often changes his mind when the situation suits him, and should make way for his deputy Shivambu to lead the party, with Ndlozi as secretary-general.
Mokoena said the EFF is happy with Malema as its leader.
“Lamola is correct, the EFF has a wealth of leaders who can lead the organisation and SA at the drop of a hat. Young, educated and dynamic leaders from which we can choose. Right now, the one who is the president is the best one we’ve chosen and we are happy with our choice,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'There’s nothing he can do to restore the trust': Politicians weigh in on Lesufi as Gauteng premier
Fana Mokoena: ‘Keeping the lights on can’t be the main mandate at Eskom because it will destroy the utility’
‘We're happy with our choice’: Mokoena defends Malema after calls for Shivambu and Ndlozi to lead EFF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos