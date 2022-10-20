Mashaba has made headlines recently, with the Sunday Times reporting he is at loggerheads with his party’s highest decision-making body about the direction ActionSA should take in Gauteng coalition talks.
He told the publication that on his watch the party will not work with the ANC, in spite of a decision by its leaders to resume talks with all political parties to ensure sustainable coalitions.
Party spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said Mashaba’s personal views are not those of the party.
Mashaba told 702: “In the event Actioners say we must negotiate with the ANC, I will step aside and let ActionSA operate without me because there’s no way Herman Mashaba will work with the ANC."
However, he later said he would not leave the party.
“I have no intention to leave ActionSA when our work in building the political alternative in South Africa has only begun,."
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille also recently weighed in on the future of coalitions in SA, saying: “By 2029 we might be battling to put together 20-party coalitions and wondering why SA is ungovernable”.
She was responding to the launch of the All African Alliance Movement’s election campaign.
The movement will contest the 2024 elections and endorsed former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as its preferred presidential candidate. Mogoeng has not publicly accepted the nomination.
Come 2024, ActionSA is going to lead the coalition government that's formed: Mashaba
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has made bold predictions about his party's success in the 2024 general elections, saying it may lead the coalition that runs SA.
“Watching the developments, ActionSA is not only going to emerge as the second-biggest party [in] 2024, it is going to emerge as the biggest party in South Africa. We would love to have an outright majority, but we have to be realistic,” Mashaba said when he announced the party's new KwaZulu-Natal chair.
ActionSA is part of coalitions in metros across Gauteng and he predicted the party may soon lead a national coalition.
“South Africans are looking for hope. South Africans are despondent. What we need to do is give South Africans hope that, come 2024, ActionSA is going to be the party that leads the coalition government that is going to be formed."
As the leading coalition partner, ActionSA will "be a party that treats our coalition partners with the utmost respect because without them we will never achieve anything", he added.
Mashaba has made headlines recently, with the Sunday Times reporting he is at loggerheads with his party’s highest decision-making body about the direction ActionSA should take in Gauteng coalition talks.
He told the publication that on his watch the party will not work with the ANC, in spite of a decision by its leaders to resume talks with all political parties to ensure sustainable coalitions.
Party spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said Mashaba’s personal views are not those of the party.
Mashaba told 702: “In the event Actioners say we must negotiate with the ANC, I will step aside and let ActionSA operate without me because there’s no way Herman Mashaba will work with the ANC."
However, he later said he would not leave the party.
“I have no intention to leave ActionSA when our work in building the political alternative in South Africa has only begun,."
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille also recently weighed in on the future of coalitions in SA, saying: “By 2029 we might be battling to put together 20-party coalitions and wondering why SA is ungovernable”.
She was responding to the launch of the All African Alliance Movement’s election campaign.
The movement will contest the 2024 elections and endorsed former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as its preferred presidential candidate. Mogoeng has not publicly accepted the nomination.
READ MORE:
‘By 2029 we might be battling to put together 20-party coalitions’: Zille on Mogoeng’s new party
ActionSA's Mncwango to target apathy and make elections 'as exciting as 1994'
Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks
LISTEN | DA introduces five-point plan to stabilise coalitions
‘Until SA is fixed, I am going nowhere’: Mashaba denies plan to leave ActionSA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos