ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma's public engagements in the wake of the Phala Phala game farm scandal.
Addressing the media on Saturday, Zuma claimed Ramaphosa is corrupt and has defied the oath of office by conducting business while in office.
He referred to Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, where the president sells game, as a “side hustle”, which he said is unethical.
“Suffice to say your president has committed treason. No president should conduct private business while in office. Our country’s problems are too big for a president who is busy hustling on the side,” Zuma said.
He said former presidents had never been found in compromising situations with millions of dollars in their possession.
Mashaba said Zuma hit the nail on the head about the Phala Phala farm scandal.
“Life is sometimes a very interesting journey. I never thought a day would come when Jacob Zuma and I agree on any matter. On this Phala Phala crime, we are on exactly the same page,” Mashaba said.
‘On Phala Phala we are on the same page’: Mashaba weighs in on Zuma slamming Ramaphosa
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Earlier this year, former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, implying he covered up a crime at his Limpopo farm after thieves made off with more than $4m (about R72m at current exchange rates).
The robbery took place at the Phala Phala game farm on February 9 2020.
In parliament, Ramaphosa admitted there was a burglary at his farm but denied being involved in criminal conduct.
The president also disputed the amount of money involved, claiming the cash came from legitimate sales of game at his animal breeding farm.
