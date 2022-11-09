Ramaphosa meets Kenya’s William Ruto to talk about trade

When the two presidents met last year nine memoranda of understandings were signed and Wednesday’s visit saw the signing of agreements in the areas of correctional and prison services, housing and human settlement, arts and culture, and schools of government.
“As leading economies in our respective regions, South Africa and Kenya have a key role to play in resuscitating economic activity in the wake of the pandemic,’ said Ramaphosa, adding that it was evident that global power relations were realigning.
“The conflict in Ukraine has caused volatility in the global economy and has badly affected developing economies. We cannot allow these global dynamics to distract us from the implementation of the UN sustainable development goals and the AU’s Agenda 2063,” he said.
This moment, he added, called for global solidarity, reinforcement of multilateralism, the reform of the UN system and a rules-based international order. These had become more important and urgent.
“Global developments underline the urgent need to operationalise the African Continental Free Trade Area, which presents enormous opportunities to grow intra-Africa trade and encourage the industrialisation and diversification of African economies,” said Ramaphosa.
He expressed concern about the security developments in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and affirmed SA’s support for Kenya’s efforts to reduce tensions and promote peace and stability.
“Equally, South Africa calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access and a negotiated resolution to the conflict in Ethiopia,” he said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday met his Kenyan counterpart Dr William Ruto in Nairobi.
This follows Ramaphosa’s commitment in November last year to former president Uhuru Kenyatta.
Ramaphosa said the visit was an opportunity to assess the progress made in the implementations taken when the two countries last met. In their last meeting, the countries discussed investment opportunities and migration issues. Ministers from both countries have been meeting regularly on the issues, said Ramaphosa.
“Our department of trade, industry and competition has received a list of products from its Kenyan counterpart that Kenya would like to export to South Africa and these are being considered by our officials,” he said.
He said there had been engagements between Transnet Engineering and Kenya Railways and both governments are procuring products and services from one another.
“We are also aware of progress between SAA and Kenya Airways to give effect to the strategic partnership agreement signed in November last year.”
Ramaphosa honours the late former Kenyan president and 'great statesman' Mwai Kibaki
