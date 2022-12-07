Politics

Calls for Ramaphosa to step aside are premature: Cosatu

07 December 2022 - 11:12 By TImesLIVE
Cosatu has urged members of the ANC not to be tempted to use the Phala Phala report process 'to opportunistically fight their internal battles'. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

ANC alliance partner Cosatu believes those calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign from his position after the findings of the section 89 independent panel report on Phala Phala are jumping the gun.

This comes after the panel last week found Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer over the theft of dollars at his farm in Limpopo.

After this, some sections of the ANC — and many parties represented in parliament — said Ramaphosa must step down, but the calls were rejected by the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC) on Monday. 

The ANC NEC resolved to allow Ramaphosa the opportunity to take the report on review in court and has instructed the party’s 230 MPs to vote against the report when it comes up for debate in the National Assembly on December 13.

LISTEN | Phala phala report and its significance

The Phala Phala report is yet to be subjected to scrutiny and has not been processed and finalised
Cosatu

Ramaphosa filed his judicial review application in the Constitutional Court on Monday.

Cosatu said the report has not been properly processed to the point where it demands the fall of the president.

“We believe the calls for the president to step aside are premature, considering the report is yet to be subjected to scrutiny and has not been processed and finalised,” the trade union federation said.

“It is only fair and just for him to be given an opportunity to read and dissect the report with his legal team to ensure in the end justice prevails. We urge members of the ANC not to be tempted to use this incomplete process to opportunistically fight their internal battles in the build-up to the party’s 55th national conference.

“The organisation needs to focus on the myriad challenges bedevilling it and genuinely commit to a robust process of renewal. This is important if it is to reclaim its strategic high moral ground in society, which is key to deepening the national democratic revolution.”

