Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | A fish rots from the head and the ANC's NEC nominees are giving off a stink

08 December 2022 - 14:08
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
Candidates for top positions at the ANC's Nasrec conference.
Image: Bulelani Nonukela

The much-anticipated ANC national elective conference takes place next week at Nasrec in Johannesburg. Apart from providing policy direction for the organisation, the conference will choose new leadership. But none of its nominated candidates are without the lingering stink of scandal and accusation.

In today’s episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly we look at key individuals who have been proposed by ANC branches for leadership positions and unpack some of the controversy and allegations surrounding the top names. 

Joining host Mike Siluma are associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits University William Gumede and Sunday Times political writer Zimasa Matiwane.

