In today’s episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly we look at key individuals who have been proposed by ANC branches for leadership positions and unpack some of the controversy and allegations surrounding the top names.
Joining host Mike Siluma are associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits University William Gumede and Sunday Times political writer Zimasa Matiwane.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | A fish rots from the head and the ANC's NEC nominees are giving off a stink
Image: Bulelani Nonukela
The much-anticipated ANC national elective conference takes place next week at Nasrec in Johannesburg. Apart from providing policy direction for the organisation, the conference will choose new leadership. But none of its nominated candidates are without the lingering stink of scandal and accusation.
