News

eThekwini deputy mayor turns to court to fight expulsion

Mavundla cites his criticism of ANC-led municipality and challenges they face as the party's motive to remove him

12 December 2022 - 18:16 By LWAZI HLANGU

eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has turned to the Durban high court to stop his removal as a member of the executive council (exco)...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. eThekwini deputy mayor will not go down without a fight Politics
  2. I’m not joining ActionSA, says ABC leader PG Mavundla Politics
  3. Rumours of new car for eThekwini manager position false: deputy mayor Politics

Most read

  1. SA businessman Robert Gumede appointed member of Fifa Foundation advisory board News
  2. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  3. Gordhan orders Eskom to get the country out of stage 6 blackouts News
  4. Right out the putt: poo floods Durban golf course as municipal pump station ... News
  5. Our kiddies are battling to learn to read English as a second language News

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail