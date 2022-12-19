Politics

WATCH | ‘History has been made’ Gwen Ramokgopa on taking over ANC’s treasurer position

Ramokgopa was elected as treasurer general, one of the most senior positions in the party.

19 December 2022 - 19:25 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Gwen Ramokgopa has taken over the ANC’s purse strings, after her election as treasurer general during one of the most difficult financial periods for the party. 

Ramokgopa spoke to the media briefly outside the plenary hall at the national conference and said her election, and the election of two other women to top leadership positions, was historic. 

“Indeed, history has been made today. It’s the first time we have an office that is headed by a woman and this time the treasurer general’s office. And it is the first time that we have three women as leadership officials,” she said.

Ramokgopa takes over from Paule Mashatile, who has taken over as deputy president of the party. 

In an earlier interview with Sunday Times Politics Weekly, Mashatile said the position of treasurer was a difficult one and required more public relations. 

MORE:

LISTEN | Ramaphosa has already proved he cannot save the ANC from itself

Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president is a neutral indicator, according to political analyst and commentator Eusebius McKaiser.
Politics
7 hours ago

LISTEN | Gungubele, Mbete, Mapisa-Nqakula, Kubayi react to new leadership

We spoke to prominent party members about their take on the results of the 2022 ANC national conference
Politics
3 hours ago

LISTEN | ANC top 7 led by Cyril Ramaphosa starts work immediately - what’s next at conference

The new ANC top 7 announced on Monday that it will be a case of boots on the ground immediately.
Politics
4 hours ago

IN PICS | Delegates react to announcement of new ANC leaders

Many delegates celebrated the announcement of the new ANC top seven, while others' disappointment was obvious.
Politics
8 hours ago

'There were no sell-outs — branches spoke': Mkhize lobbyists to get behind new ANC leaders

After their bruising loss, the Zweli Mkhize campaign is not pointing fingers at leaders who appeared on their slate but won top positions with his ...
Politics
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | Meet the new ANC top 7: Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Mantashe, Mbalula, ... Politics
  2. WATCH | The winner is Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  3. LISTEN | ANC top 7 led by Cyril Ramaphosa starts work immediately - what’s next ... Politics

Most read

  1. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  2. 'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | ANC top 7 nominees finalised as NDZ declines nomination Politics
  4. DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership Politics
  5. I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala ... Politics

Latest Videos

Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election
'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile