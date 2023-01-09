EFF member and advocate Dali Mpofu has weighed in on the ANC’s 111th anniversary, saying the ruling party has reached its “Nelson”.
The ANC held its 111th anniversary celebration in Mangaung, Free State, on Sunday, where the party delivered its January 8 statement and outlined its plans for the year ahead.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made promises regarding load-shedding, the economy and land, among other issues. He also sent a strong message regarding the ANC’s future, saying its renewal was non-negotiable and all members would have to come to the party.
“The ANC has reached its Nelson,” said Mpofu, using a cricket analogy.
“For those who understand cricket, the most difficult score to pass is 111. In cricket terminology 111 is called a Nelson. Upon reaching a Nelson, even the best batsmen usually get tired, collapse and must go out.”
The score is associated with bad luck in cricket.
'ANC has reached its Nelson' — Dali Mpofu weighs in on ruling party’s 111th anniversary
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Costau) sent a stern warning to the ANC to get its house in order or risk losing votes come next year’s national elections.
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said workers were growing impatient and the trade union federation is putting the ANC on notice until it gets its act together.
“Workers were very clear in 2021 in the local elections. They have put the entire movement on notice. Workers are saying to the ANC: Dismantle the factions, remove incompetent deployees, unite the ANC and rebuild its structures,” she said.
“Workers are tired of the factionalism and corruption that is dividing the movement and that many leaders are guilty of.
“President, we are deeply worried that while workers support the step-aside resolution, it appears we are backtracking on this. We cannot compromise on matters of principle and the rule of law.”
Losi called for those who have been charged and convicted of criminal offences to step aside.
“We cannot have leaders with criminal convictions and expect society to respect collective bargaining and honour their wage agreements.”
LISTEN | Good ANC speech but will there be action?
