Date set for DA’s court challenge on ANC cadre deployment
Image: Esa Alexander
The DA is set to challenge the ANC’s cadre deployment policy in the North Gauteng High Court next week.
DA MP Leon Schreiber said this bid, scheduled to be heard on January 23 and 24, is to declare “cadre deployment corruption unconstitutional and unlawful”.
He said it is the “single most important court case” for rebuilding state capacity in the country’s democratic history.
“Through the evil practice of cadre deployment, the ANC illegally interferes in appointment processes to ensure corrupt cadres are appointed on the basis of their loyalty to the ANC, rather than on the basis of merit and skill,” Schreiber said.
He alleged the state capture inquiry confirmed this and revealed it when it exposed minutes of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee last year.
“This practice forms the very foundation of state capture. Abolishing cadre deployment is therefore a fundamental prerequisite if we ever want to end load-shedding and halt the collapse of state institutions.”
