Politics

ActionSA calls for additional police station to support under-resourced areas in KZN

26 January 2023 - 06:50 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
ActionSA KZN provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango says there is a dire need for an additional police station in Pietermaritzburg.
ActionSA KZN provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango says there is a dire need for an additional police station in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango on Wednesday called on national police minister Bheki Cele to look into building another police station in Pietermaritzburg to service under-resourced areas.

He was speaking during a visit to the Plessislaer police station where he met the station's management and community members.

The station is usually in the news for all the wrong reasons, having previously been named among the 63 policing precincts with the most unsolved serious and violent crimes.  

He said the visit was aimed at uncovering why the station has among the highest number of gender-based violence cases.

The station covers several areas including Imbali, France, Sweetwaters, Phayiphini, Ashdown, Esigodini and KwaMpumuza.

“With this information one can understand that the resources of the precinct are stretched, as they have to cover a large surface area in comparison with other stations within the city of Pietermaritzburg,” said Mncwango.

Stark reality: how can KZN police do their jobs properly without adequate support?

Parliamentary delegation hears how infrastructure and corruption hamper cops’ ability to do their work
News
9 months ago

This, he said, results in police officers not being able to respond timeously to some calls.

“While engaging with the public, it was  evident that a number of  them had lost faith in the policing  system of Plessislaer,” said Mncwango.

The community often bears the brunt of violent and serious crimes.

He said an encounter with some school pupils in Imbali had borne testimony to how they were being tormented by criminals.

“They [pupils] made it clear that they have had to make adjustments and take extra caution when walking home as they never know who could become victims of robbery. The dwindling trust in police system had made it difficult to report such crimes.”

Police management said they work hand-in-hand with community policing forums in the region to combat crime.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ActionSA accuses DA of neglecting Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, metro residents

ActionSA, which is a DA coalition partner, has called out the DA for “abandoning Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and the residents of Joburg”.
Politics
1 day ago

Police minister Bheki Cele visits KZN town after officer and family shot dead

Police minister Bheki Cele went to the Port Edward police station on Tuesday ahead of his visit to pay respects to the relatives of a slain police ...
News
1 day ago

‘We refuse to be a slave to the DA’ — Patriotic Alliance on rejecting coalition offer

The Patriotic Alliance has rejected its proposed return to the DA-led multiparty coalition arrangement in Gauteng, accusing the DA of using black, ...
Politics
2 days ago

KZN police crack down on crime in Plessislaer

Eighty-one people were arrested for various crimes including rape, attempted murder, stock theft and possession of drugs in the uMgungundlovu ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mashatile destined for Union Buildings as Ramaphosa mulls reshuffle Politics
  2. ACDP's 'first lady' and leader of Women of Destiny Lydia Meshoe has died Politics
  3. Why Ramaphosa is yet to appoint SABC board Politics
  4. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse faces another possible removal from office Politics
  5. WRAP | Load-shedding an ANC-made problem, says DA at Luthuli House Politics

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg