ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango on Wednesday called on national police minister Bheki Cele to look into building another police station in Pietermaritzburg to service under-resourced areas.
He was speaking during a visit to the Plessislaer police station where he met the station's management and community members.
The station is usually in the news for all the wrong reasons, having previously been named among the 63 policing precincts with the most unsolved serious and violent crimes.
He said the visit was aimed at uncovering why the station has among the highest number of gender-based violence cases.
The station covers several areas including Imbali, France, Sweetwaters, Phayiphini, Ashdown, Esigodini and KwaMpumuza.
“With this information one can understand that the resources of the precinct are stretched, as they have to cover a large surface area in comparison with other stations within the city of Pietermaritzburg,” said Mncwango.
ActionSA calls for additional police station to support under-resourced areas in KZN
Stark reality: how can KZN police do their jobs properly without adequate support?
This, he said, results in police officers not being able to respond timeously to some calls.
“While engaging with the public, it was evident that a number of them had lost faith in the policing system of Plessislaer,” said Mncwango.
The community often bears the brunt of violent and serious crimes.
He said an encounter with some school pupils in Imbali had borne testimony to how they were being tormented by criminals.
“They [pupils] made it clear that they have had to make adjustments and take extra caution when walking home as they never know who could become victims of robbery. The dwindling trust in police system had made it difficult to report such crimes.”
Police management said they work hand-in-hand with community policing forums in the region to combat crime.
