EFF leader Julius Malema last week told supporters they must at least hold a matric certificate if they want to be party leaders.
Malema was addressing the Free State provincial plenum, where he told delegates he rejected party member Sepetlele Raseruthe for Johannesburg MMC because he did not have a matric qualification.
“Go back to school if you want to lead the EFF or lead the country. We’re prepared to govern. We’ve never said putting up posters is a qualification for government positions.
“I’m going to sponsor a motion in the next conference of the EFF that anyone who leads the EFF, the basic requirement is matric, so we correct the wrongs. You can no longer blame anyone for not going to school. Opportunities are there. The EFF Student Command is there to assist you.”
He said those without matric have until the end of the year to register and complete it. This applies to EFF leaders who are in parliament or a provincial legislature.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said representatives under 50 must register to complete the national senior certificate if they have not already done so.
The EFF code of conduct for caucuses and public representatives states: “All EFF public representatives are encouraged to be involved in a formal educational programme registered with accredited institutions. Being deployed as a public representative must not be an excuse not to study and it does not have to be a degree. All EFF public representatives who do not have matric must enrol to complete matric and always seek to further their studies.”
“We, therefore, write to instruct EFF public representatives under the age of 50 who do not have matric to register to complete matric and must provide proof of registration. Registration can be done at any education district office,” said Shivambu.
'Fighters must at least fight to have a matric certificate': Godrich urges EFF members to go back to school
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla
With the registration closing date for matric exams rewrite extended, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has urged party members to use the opportunity to get their matric certificates.
The basic education department this week extended the closing date for the registration of the May/June exams and conditions for registration.
“It has come to the attention of the department that candidates experienced some difficulties with the online registration for the 2023 May/June examination. Therefore, a decision has been taken to extend the closing date for examination to February 20.”
This will be the closing date for online and manual registration, said the department.
Gardee said “fighters” must graduate and at least have a matric certificate.
“Fighters must graduate and at least fight to have a matric certificate,” he said.
