Joburg launches fight against crime and grime in inner city

27 February 2023 - 13:01
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Joburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku launched Operation Manje Namhlanje at the weekend.
Image: Supplied

The newly appointed Johannesburg MMC for public safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, has launched a multifaceted crime and grime busting operation, #ManjeNamhlanje, to restore the rule of law in the inner city.

The EFF deployee has described the campaign as the new administration's way of ensuring the safety of all inner-city communities.

“Every individual should be accountable to enforce the bylaws of the city. Not only am I working towards minimising the rate of crime but I want a zero-crime rate in Johannesburg,” said Tshwaku.

The multidisciplinary operation, which was unveiled at Constitutional Hill at the weekend, has received the support of council speaker Colleen Makhubele and members of the mayoral committee. 

Makhubele said if the government of local unity coalition worked together, they could restore the city to its former glory.

“Johannesburg has always been known as the city of hope and dreams. As a village girl growing up, Johannesburg was the most talked about city because of its beauty and opportunities,” said Makhubele.

Following official proceedings, Tshwaku and JMPD officers went on a walkabout in the CBD to address illegal waste management and street trading, and to conduct road safety operations.

The team conducted a raid on drug dealers and was successful in removing people from buildings that had been hijacked, including Vannin Court in Hillbrow.

“I am delighted by my fellow leader’s commitment to partner with the public safety department in the fight against crime, particularly as part of our efforts to revitalise the Johannesburg inner city,” said Tshwaku.

Tshwaku said he hoped the operation would be sustainable in fighting lawlessness in the city, adding that economic growth could not be achieved in an environment where criminals acted without fear.

“Restoring the rule of law in Johannesburg requires us to all join hands and say enough is enough. I look forward to collaborating with fellow colleagues to keep our residents safe.”

The public safety MMC is tasked with creating a conducive environment for economic growth and investment, which he expects will help stimulate job creation.

Tshwaku is among two EFF deployees in Joburg's recently constituted government of local unity, led by mayor Thapelo Amad from Al Jama-ah, who succeeded the ousted Mpho Phalatse. This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema instructed the red berets to assume positions of power in the government, saying the party needs to demonstrate governance and service delivery capabilities and gain experience before the 2024 national elections.

TimesLIVE

