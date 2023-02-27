Following official proceedings, Tshwaku and JMPD officers went on a walkabout in the CBD to address illegal waste management and street trading, and to conduct road safety operations.
The team conducted a raid on drug dealers and was successful in removing people from buildings that had been hijacked, including Vannin Court in Hillbrow.
“I am delighted by my fellow leader’s commitment to partner with the public safety department in the fight against crime, particularly as part of our efforts to revitalise the Johannesburg inner city,” said Tshwaku.
Tshwaku said he hoped the operation would be sustainable in fighting lawlessness in the city, adding that economic growth could not be achieved in an environment where criminals acted without fear.
“Restoring the rule of law in Johannesburg requires us to all join hands and say enough is enough. I look forward to collaborating with fellow colleagues to keep our residents safe.”
The public safety MMC is tasked with creating a conducive environment for economic growth and investment, which he expects will help stimulate job creation.
Tshwaku is among two EFF deployees in Joburg's recently constituted government of local unity, led by mayor Thapelo Amad from Al Jama-ah, who succeeded the ousted Mpho Phalatse. This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema instructed the red berets to assume positions of power in the government, saying the party needs to demonstrate governance and service delivery capabilities and gain experience before the 2024 national elections.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Joburg launches fight against crime and grime in inner city
Image: Supplied
The newly appointed Johannesburg MMC for public safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, has launched a multifaceted crime and grime busting operation, #ManjeNamhlanje, to restore the rule of law in the inner city.
The EFF deployee has described the campaign as the new administration's way of ensuring the safety of all inner-city communities.
“Every individual should be accountable to enforce the bylaws of the city. Not only am I working towards minimising the rate of crime but I want a zero-crime rate in Johannesburg,” said Tshwaku.
The multidisciplinary operation, which was unveiled at Constitutional Hill at the weekend, has received the support of council speaker Colleen Makhubele and members of the mayoral committee.
Makhubele said if the government of local unity coalition worked together, they could restore the city to its former glory.
“Johannesburg has always been known as the city of hope and dreams. As a village girl growing up, Johannesburg was the most talked about city because of its beauty and opportunities,” said Makhubele.
‘I can’t be blamed for having a vision’: Lesufi dismisses critics of R8bn crime plan
Following official proceedings, Tshwaku and JMPD officers went on a walkabout in the CBD to address illegal waste management and street trading, and to conduct road safety operations.
The team conducted a raid on drug dealers and was successful in removing people from buildings that had been hijacked, including Vannin Court in Hillbrow.
“I am delighted by my fellow leader’s commitment to partner with the public safety department in the fight against crime, particularly as part of our efforts to revitalise the Johannesburg inner city,” said Tshwaku.
Tshwaku said he hoped the operation would be sustainable in fighting lawlessness in the city, adding that economic growth could not be achieved in an environment where criminals acted without fear.
“Restoring the rule of law in Johannesburg requires us to all join hands and say enough is enough. I look forward to collaborating with fellow colleagues to keep our residents safe.”
The public safety MMC is tasked with creating a conducive environment for economic growth and investment, which he expects will help stimulate job creation.
Tshwaku is among two EFF deployees in Joburg's recently constituted government of local unity, led by mayor Thapelo Amad from Al Jama-ah, who succeeded the ousted Mpho Phalatse. This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema instructed the red berets to assume positions of power in the government, saying the party needs to demonstrate governance and service delivery capabilities and gain experience before the 2024 national elections.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Under the lens: CPFs adamant tech will help fight crime
Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche ‘facilitated’ kidnappings for ransoms: claim
CCTV footage and DNA results delay case of 'sex worker killer'
Violent crime, city complaints and foul language are the lot of this councillor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos