‘I'm not scared to lose my job,’ Tshwane speaker says as coalition in limbo before mayor election

Bad blood among Tshwane coalition partners threatens to disrupt the mayoral election on Tuesday after Randall Williams’ abrupt resignation.
Williams resigned on February 13.
The political leadership has been in a chaotic state, particularly in the governing coalition. Last week the coalition partners — the DA, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, ACDP and IFP — had a fallout with speaker Murunwa Makwarela from COPE.
The coalition partners threatened to table a motion of no confidence in Makwarela after he did not allow an urgent mayoral election special council meeting.
The coalition claimed the date (February 28) set by Makwarela would prevent council from passing an adjustment budget by the legislated deadline on the same date.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Makwarela said his decision to decline the urgent special council meeting emanated from the IEC saying they were not ready at the time to hold an election.
He said the coalition partners wanted to “bully” him and use his office's powers to hold the election without giving him time to consult. He said he was bearing the brunt after the DA allegedly pushed for Williams’ resignation.
“The auditor-general's [AG] report was so bad that the DA, without taking their coalition partners into confidence, fired their mayor. That is why when we woke up on Monday [February 13] all of us were running around, because there was no consultation.”
AG finds City of Tshwane finances irregular in adverse audit opinion
Makwarela said after complaints from the FF+, Williams attempted to push his last day in office to the end of the month.
“The same night we had a crisis meeting. The DA leader told us Williams’ resignation was a result of consequence management for the AG report.”
DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga denied that Williams was pushed by the party to resign.
Tshwane coalition to 'act decisively' against Makwarela for denying urgent council sitting request
Makwarela said he was not afraid to lose his job as speaker.
“It is important to note any decision to call a meeting must comply with the internal rules and orders of a municipality in terms of adequate notice, in this case at least 48 hours, for a special council meeting.
“People are used to making others do what they want, as if when you are black you are not supposed to have a mind of your own. I have my own mind.”
Tshwane EFF calls for secret ballot ahead of election of new mayor
The COPE logo was omitted from a statement released by the coalition partners last week.
COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem told TimesLIVE after turbulence in Tshwane politics they have not had any engagement with the partners and the last time they checked they were still a part of the coalition.
Makwarela said COPE would not be bullied by others in the coalition.
“These partners are big brothers in the relationship and COPE will not be bullied by the big brothers of this coalition.”
The coalition partners, excluding COPE, have 107 votes. Without Cope's vote, the numbers are split, which means Makwarela’s vote could be the deciding one.
The coalition partners have elected DA MP Cilliers Brink as their mayoral candidate.
Coalition spokesperson Cornè Mulder was unavailable for comment, but said previously Makwarela's delay would leave the door open for the provincial government to place the city under administration.
